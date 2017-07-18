What to do if a family member or friend disappears

There are 831 persons currently missing from Arizona, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, and 12 of those are from western Yavapai County.

The Sheriff’s Office handles the most missing person cases. Spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said the first thing to know is that, contrary to what you may have seen on TV shows or in movies, there is no “waiting period” before someone can be reported missing.

“A missing person report can be filed anytime a family member, friend or associate has concern. This is especially important where foul play could be a factor,” he said.

Once the report has been made, investigators will want to know everything that may help in the search.

“Immediately share any new information developed that would aid in the locating the missing person,” D’Evelyn said, and “continue calling friends and associates to ascertain any details not provided during initial contact with police.

“Be willing to disclose any and all details that may benefit investigators. Sometimes, so- called ‘confidential family matters’ are critical to helping develop leads in critical missing cases,” he continued.

The early tasks involved in a search include checking records to determine whether the missing subject might be in a hospital of a jail.

When a deputy takes a report of a missing person, factors that add urgency to the case include:

• A child is the subject

• The subject has a physical or mental disability

• The subject is “missing under circumstances indicating that their physical safety may be in danger

• The subject is “missing under circumstances indicating that the disappearance may not have been voluntary,” such as a kidnapping, or

• When the subject is missing after a catastrophe.

Silver and Amber Alerts

These are special alerts, issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Silver Alerts referred to a missing subject 65 older or a person with dementia or Alzheimer’s; AMBER Alerts (the term stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) are for children under 18.

A Silver Alert is relayed to DPS by a local law enforcement agency, DPS Trooper Crystal Moore said, which needs to have a missing person report on file and “needs to have used all their available local resources.”

Also critical, Moore said, was that the law enforcement agency has to determine that the person is missing “under unexplained or suspicious circumstances,” and that the subject is in danger.

Although the requirements may sound time-consuming, Moore said the process is “usually pretty quick,” and added that the major delays result from people waiting to make a report.

“Family members for some reason, think they have to wait 24 hours — or even several days — to report an adult missing, but … the family member should be reporting them as soon as possible,” she said.

An AMBER alert must also come to DPS from local law enforcement.

The criteria for these include:

• The child cannot be a runaway

• The child cannot have been taken as part of a custody dispute unless there is a credible threat of serious harm or death as a result of the abduction

Because an AMBER alert is designed to alert the public to the situation, Moore said, there needs to be enough descriptive information on the child, the suspect, or the vehicle involved, for people to recognize one or more of them and make a report.