Talk of the Town: Opioid ‘crisis’ is on government’s shoulders

Figures don’t lie, but liars figure. Nowhere is this truism more accurate than where drug warriors gather to beat the drums of their god-awful war.

Governor Doug Ducey, it seems, has decided to do something about the so-called “opioid crisis” (June 6). Unfortunately, although not surprisingly, the something he has decided to do involves doubling down on the very policies that created the problem in the first place.

We, as a nation and as a society, have enough experience with drug prohibition to know that the one guaranteed effect that banning drugs has on drug use is to make it more dangerous. The so-called “opioid crisis” is a direct, easily recognizable, and therefore intended consequence of government interference, not an excuse for more of it.

I wonder, Mr. Editor, what, exactly goes through your mind when you publish things like “4 out of 5 heroin users started with prescription opiates.” In other words, 4 out of 5 opioid users use opioids. Is that supposed to frighten us into giving up even more of our freedoms? I mean, not to denigrate the person who must have spent minutes researching that, but I’ll tell you what I think when I read that: I think you must believe the people who read your newspaper are idiots.

It’s not Big Pharma that is driving people to heroin; it is our own government. It is our own government that’s allowing tainted products to be sold on the street; our own government that refuses to educate children about the real-life dangers of drug use, then leaves them to die when their experimentation with drugs goes horribly wrong. Are we supposed to believe that neither our governor nor any member of his staff know that?

Are we supposed to believe that Dr. Cara Christ, she of the “60 pills a year for every man, woman and child,” doesn’t grasp the difference between the 5 mg of hydrocodone in a Vicodin tablet and 120 mg of oxycodone in an Oxycontin, or that, for a person suffering from chronic, debilitating pain, 60 pills isn’t even enough to get through the month?

Are we not supposed to notice that when Dr. Christ talks about the “burden to prevent dependence” being on the patient, she’s suggesting that it’s HER choices we accept the burden of, not our own? Even though, in a sane society, certainly in a free one, the decision to risk addiction in exchange for relief from pain would fall on the person so afflicted?



It wasn’t so long ago that this newspaper, in lock-step with a group of self-styled “leaders of the community,” railed against the “evils” of meth. Now you’re promoting laws that, by design, create hardship for the sick, the elderly, and handicapped. Well, I know evil when I see it, and it doesn’t come in plastic baggie.

Rita Shryock is a resident of Chino Valley.