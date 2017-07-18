Sand Snakes of Prescott capture 12U title at Best of the West

The Arizona Sand Snakes fast-pitch girls’ softball team of Prescott rallied from a slow start in the NSA Best of the West tournament to win the 12U age division championship Sunday at Heritage Park.

In the title game, the Sand Sankes doubled up Anguish of Williams, 10-5. They received a team trophy and individual first-place medals afterwards.

Sand Snakes assistant coach Mike Tessman said Saturday “was a very off day” for the team.

“We were very sluggish and didn’t start waking up until game three of pool play,” Tessman added.

The Sand Snakes lost 5-3 to the QC Clovers and 9-2 to the Anguish before tying Las Vegas Lil’ Rebels, 5-5, to conclude the pool-play round. They finished with a 0-2-1 record as the last seed heading into bracket play.

Yasmine Bernal carried the pitching load Saturday for the Sand Snakes with No. 2 pitcher Ruby Tessman out of town. On Sunday, Ruby returned to the lineup and started game one of bracket play against the Lil’ Rebels. Bernal came on in relief, helping to guide the Sand Snakes to a 12-8 victory.

In game two, Ruby again started, with Bernal relieving her in the third inning. The Sand Snakes went on to defeat Anguish for the title. Gennessa Alvarado paced the Sand Snakes at the dish in the championship, hitting a home run.

Over the course of the weekend, Bernal registered a whopping 48 strikeouts on the pitcher’s slab.