Pet Focus: UAF Superstar - Shika

Shika is a gorgeous domestic medium hair brown tabby who is a mix of Maine Coon and Egyptian Mau. She was born June 27, 2015, is playful, healthy and looking for her forever home. Shika is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spayed. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, her adoption fee is $20 to a UAF-approved home. If you would like to learn more about Shika, please call Ruth at 928-379-1088 or read about her on UAF’s website, unitedanimalfriends.org. Visit her at Kitty City located in the Prescott Petco on Highway 69.