Pet Focus: Miss Kitty’s — Whiskey Boy

Whiskey Boy is a large, handsome, easygoing orange and white tabby over 5 years old. He came to Miss Kitty’s along with Audrey and Moon (both adopted), when their former owner developed an allergy. Whiskey Boy is good with small dogs and children and loves to play with wand toys. He does like long naps but does not mind you waking him up for some pets. If you are looking for a big male to adopt, he is your boy. To meet Whiskey Boy, call Miss Kitty’s at 928-445-5411 and make an appointment or see all of our adult cats at Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, on adoption days - Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come check out all of our kittens at PetSmart on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also check out all of our great cats and kittens on Petfinder and Facebook.