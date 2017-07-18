Pet Focus: Miss Kitty’s — Laura

Laura is a little long-haired dilute tortoiseshell with pretty green eyes. She is a shy but super sweet 3- to 4-year-old kitty. She was found outside and a kind soul kept her until Miss Kitty’s had room for her. She loves being petted and will start purring before you know it. Meet Laura by calling Miss Kitty’s at 928-445-5411 to make an appointment or come by Miss Kitty’s Cat House at 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, during adoption days — Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come to PetSmart (next to Costco) to see all our sweet, lovable kittens available for adoption. The hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also check out Petfinder and Facebook to see all of our great cats and kittens.