Lilly is a pointer mix, about 4 years old, who’s great with other dogs and loves all people she’s met. She was put in a shelter by her previous family because they were moving and didn’t want to take her with them. Now at Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue, she a lot of new friends, four-legged and two-legged, to play with, but she yearns to find a forever family that will love her as much as she will love them. Call 928-273-7005 to meet Lilly and start your forever life together.