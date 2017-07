Inge is a female caliby who came to the Catty Shack after being rescued with her kittens. She is very petite, sweet and playful because she’s still really young — possibly around a year old. Inge has been spayed, tested and had shots; she’s an active and loving girl with a lot of joi de vivre. Meet her at Catty Shack, 609 S. Granite St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.