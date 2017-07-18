Local Sports in Brief: Golf results

The Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club played its July 10 tournament on the South Course in Prescott using the “Medal Play” format. In the first flight, Perry Huyck fired a 73, with Durwood Nixon taking low net with a 63. In the second flight, Allen Durfee took low gross with an 80, followed by Dan Scafani’s low net of 67. In the third flight, Chuck Gibson shot an 86, with a low net of 65 going to Arnold Rice.

On July 12, the Club played its tournament on the South Course with the “Skins and Closest to the Pin” format. Seventy-two players participated in this contest, which was broken down into four flights and awarded skins in both gross and net categories. Seventeen players were awarded one or more skins. Winners of the Closest to the Pin contest were Andy Ozols, Larry Richey, Brad Brightwell and Dennis McCormick. The Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club continues to conduct its membership drive. To join, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-458-5212.

Antelope Hills Ladies’ Golf Association’s play of the day was “Partners” July 13 on the course near Prescott. Winners were as follows. In the First Flight, the pairing of Barb Hoffnagle and Heidi Marshall won, followed by Judi Reinholz and Suzanne Springer in second place. Third place went to the teams of Gayle Rendleman & Greta Burbridge and Corrie Widmer & Joan Mendenhall, who tied each other. In the Second Flight, the duo of Jean Merton and Barb Matteucci won, followed by Pat Fleckenstein and Bev Peck in second place. There was a tie for third place between the teams of Karen Jennings & Marlene Konecky and Sue Gibson & Claudia Miner. In the Third Flight, the duo of Kathy Wherley and Susie Savoini won, followed by Susan Diumenti and Sharon Moore in second place. Third place went to Jackie Schiller and Julie Cargill. In the Closest to the Pin competition, Barb Hoffnagle and Sue Gibson were winners. The prize for low gross went to Suzanne Springer and Greta Burbridge, who each shot an 89.

Prescott Golf & Country Club’s Men’s Club played “Match Play” July 10, 12 and 14 on the course near Dewey. Winners were as follows. In Flight A, Chuck Chinberg won, followed by Conrad Kruswicki in second place and Steve Olson in third. In Flight B, Darrell King won, followed by Peter Barnett in second place and Tim Algarin in third. In Flight C, Bob Chinberg won, followed by Gary Wolfe in second place and Jeff Kleintop in third.

The format for Quailwood Greens Men’s Club during June was “Presidents Cup” on the course near Dewey. Winners were as follows. Grand champion was John Robb, followed by Don Excell and Doug Schlenker (tied for second place), Larry Fisher (fourth), Jerry Hensley (fifth) and Mike Tucker, Doug Kelley, Stewart Hopkins, Ed Haga and Jim Thorp (five-way tie for sixth). The runner-up game winners were Dave Janz (first), Dick Stern (second), John Decker (third), Bob Rubino (fourth) and Darryll Walton (fifth). The format on July 12 was “2-man Best Ball Net.” Winners were as follows.

In Flight A, first place went to Walker Loop and Frank Knowles, followed by the teams of Don Excell & Mark Miller and Kevin Kobus & Bob Weaver (second-place tie). Taking third were the teams of Nick Proefrock & Cliff Hallam and Jerry Hensley & Mike Tucker, who tied. In Flight B, first place went to Doug Kelley and Doug Schlenker, second place went to John Robb and Dick Stern, and third went to Jim O’Connor and Dick Pfister. Closest to the Pin winners were Bob Weaver (hole No. 2), Walker Loop (Nos. 3 and 14), Doug Kelley (No. 5), Mike Tucker (No. 7), Kevin Kobus (No. 11) and Dave Janz (No. 16).