Little League: Prescott All-Stars open state tourney with 12-0 shutout

Thomas Fabian was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Caden Pena added three hits and the Prescott Majors All-Stars team opened the Arizona State Little League All-Stars Tournament with a 12-0 shutout over Pinal Mountain on Tuesday night.

Pena added two runs scored to his stat sheet while Luke Carmick was 2 for 2 with two runs scored for Prescott (5-0), which received a first round by after the tournament opened Monday in Mesa.

Alex Vaughan toed the hill for Prescott and walked one, but didn’t allow a hit in three innings pitched while striking out five. Scooter Schwartz took the ball in the fourth inning to complete the no-hitter.

Pinal Mountain opened the tournament with a 19-9 win over Silver Creek on Monday night.

UP NEXT

Prescott advances to the tournament quarterfinals and will play Chandler National North, which defeated Arrowhead 14-0 in its second round game Tuesday night. Chandler opened the tournament Monday with a 19-2 win over Blythe. First pitch against either Chandler is set for 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, in Mesa. Pinal Mountain drops to the loser’s bracket and will play Thursday against an undetermined opponent.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.