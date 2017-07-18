Letter: Summer in Prescott

Editor:

Prescott is really the place to be in the summer; especially for the Fourth of July weekend. Hosting the world’s oldest rodeo since 1888 is a huge part of Prescott and truly represents American values.



We need to keep in mind that it is our constitution that guarantees the endless freedom we enjoy in the U.S. Having rodeos and cook-outs are part of the Prescott scene because we are free to do so. We’ve maintained our freedom for more than 200 years without a war on our soil. Our military is the best trained and best equipped in the world.

We are so fortunate to have 2 bases in Arizona presently housing and flying the world’s greatest aircraft: the F-35 Fighter Jet based in both Yuma Air Station and Luke Air Force Base. For those who are students at Embry-Riddle University, one day may be part of an F-35 team. Happy Fourth of July, Prescott. Remember it is Independence Day and be grateful.

Kathleen Peters

Prescott