Letter: Prop. 443 signs

Editor:

Have you noticed how many stores and companies in Prescott have signs out front asking you to vote for Prop 443?

That’s because they are exempt from paying sales taxes. They get police and fire protection, but would not help us pay for the public safety retirement fund if 443 passes. Our City Council claims we can’t pass a bond issue to help pay our debt because the state legislature has put limits on bond issues. How convenient for protecting some people that prefer not to pay for improvements in infrastructure or necessary services. Prescott Valley, however, just passed a $4 milliona dollar bond issue for a police station addition. Prescott Valley companies and residents will both pay it down at today’s record low rates with their property taxes. I know not what others will do, but for me, give me a fair way for everyone to help pay down our debt. We don’t have to suffer the service cuts the council plans if 443 doesn’t pass. By the way, property taxes payments are deductible from your income tax.

Quentin David

Prescott