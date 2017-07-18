Letter: Parade problem

Editor:

In “Parade Problem” (7/4), Mr. Adcock complains that Move to Amend was initially accepted to march in the Pioneer Days Parade but erroneously rejected as a “protest group” on parade day. Is MTA a protest group? If so, should it be excluded from the parade? MTA’s knickers are in a twist over the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision equating corporations’ political contributions with those of individuals. MTA seeks a constitutional amendment to overrule the Court. Though MTA isn’t technically protesting, it is still covertly protesting. Their approach is like demonstrating for gun confiscation and declaring it’s not the same as protesting against gun ownership. It’s still protesting, just a play on words. MTA claims no political party affiliations. However, their website lists supporters including progressive Democrat organizations, nearly 30 Occupy groups, and a lot of Green Party chapters. MTA’s political alliances are clear. MTA is just another liberal protest group. They’re protesting the Citizens United decision.

Historically, most of these leftist organizations have sought to bypass the electorate by taking their protests to court. Now that the High Court has ruled against them, they seek to change the Constitution. The Frontier Days Parade is a fun event, not a platform for political protest groups to hock their wares and shout, “Look at me...Look at me!” The Bill of Rights guarantees freedom of speech but not mandatory listening.

Mike Bellsmith

Dewey