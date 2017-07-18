Letter: Natural order

Editor:

There is a natural order where all living things are in their proper place. Whence, the disorder? Remember Bambi standing next to her father, the stag, on a high promontory overlooking a valley with a curl of smoke rising from below. The stag looks at Bambi and then says, menacingly: “Man!” Now we have the government introducing the tamarsk leaf beetle to kill the infestation of exotic trees. Well now, the willow flycatcher has nothing to eat. One would think that responsible carbon-based life-forms like us would know better. Without the flycatcher, we may be overrun with flies. Oh mercy me. What a tangled web we weave!

Michael J. Beisch

Skull Valley