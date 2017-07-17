YCSO deputies continue search for suspects in theft of AC units

Investigators for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department continue to search for multiple suspects in the July 4 theft of eight air conditioning condenser units from a business in Cottonwood.

In the early morning hours of July 5, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call in the 2600 block of S. Union Drive in Cottonwood.

Upon arrival to work July 5, employees of Connolly Electric noticed a door open in a storage building on the property.

Once inside, employees confirmed that eight AC units were missing. The back door was also found open and the bottom portion of a chain link fence that surrounds the yard had been propped up, apparently allowing for someone to crawl under the fence.

Employees indicated the burglary likely occurred around midnight Independence Day.

With each brand new AC unit still packed in the original box and weighing an estimated 200 pounds, deputies suspect a truck or flatbed style trailer was likely used to move the stolen property.

YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said deputies are hoping for calls from the public or local contractors who may be offered these units at an unusually low price, likely cash only.

If anyone has any information about the burglary, call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. Refer to case number 17-023753.