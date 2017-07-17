Yavapai Co., Prescott National Forest lift fire restrictions

As of Monday, July 17, the following jurisdictions have lifted fire restrictions in a coordinated decision made across lands with similar conditions.

• Prescott National Forest.

• Yavapai County.

• Bureau of Land Management – Phoenix District.

• Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management – NW District.

• Lands serviced by Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, which includes the Town of Chino Valley, Paulden and the areas surrounding the City of Prescott such as Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road and Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, the Senator Highway areas of Karen Drive, Sweet Acres, and Oak Knoll Village, and the areas extending south of Prescott including Government Canyon, Diamond Valley, the Town of Prescott Valley and the Town of Dewey-Humboldt.

• All lands serviced by the City of Prescott Fire Department.

Coordination regarding this decision also included discussions with the Kaibab and Coconino National forests in northern Arizona, the Tonto National Forest, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Decisions and timelines of the lifting of fire restrictions by these agencies will likely coincide with the decision regarding local agencies.

Visitors are encouraged to check the conditions and fire restrictions status on those lands.

“Despite some significant rainstorms over the past week, we hadn’t seen enough rain across enough of the area to feel comfortable lifting the fire restrictions,” PNF Fire Chief Pete Gordon said. “However, this weekend brought about quite a bit of rain in many areas and the forecast calls for a dramatic increase in rain chances across most of the state in the next few days. The conditions are changing dramatically, and rapidly reducing the threat of any significant fire behavior.”

Prescott National Forest and its Inter-Agency Partners thank local neighbors and forest visitors for their cooperation in preventing wildfires.

The potential for wildfires still exist; please use caution with campfires and other potential ignition sources.

It is also important to pay attention to the monsoon weather where rainstorms can cause flash flooding, and dangerous conditions can quickly arise several miles downstream from the storm.

For a more detailed explanation concerning agency restrictions and fire information in general, contact the nearest land management agency office where you plan to work or play, call the toll free Southwest Fire Restrictions Hotline 877-864-6985.