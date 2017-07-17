Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Child of the Week: Jesus

As the oldest boy in his family, Jesus, who turned 11 in July, takes care of their four bunnies. His favorite is Chip, because he says, “He makes a mess, just like me, and he’s the calm one.”

Having calm time is important because his blended household can be noisy with three siblings, a stepsister his own age, mom and stepdad.

Jesus says he would like a Big Brother who would play video games, like Minecraft, and board games, like chess and Connect 4, with him.

Headed for fifth grade in August, Jesus likes math and his teacher calls it his fortè. At recess, he likes playing on the slides and hanging out with friends. The summer is for bike riding and swimming. He hopes a Big Brother might be interested in bowling or they could build with his Minecraft LEGO set.

