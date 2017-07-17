Man killed near Globe was suspect in shooting, arson case

PHOENIX (AP) — FBI officials say a man fatally shot by authorities last weekend was the suspect sought in a shooting and arson case.

The FBI office in Phoenix announced Monday that the dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Luis Fransisco Vasquez, whose last known address was in Tucson.

The shooting occurred early Saturday near the city of Globe and the San Carlos Reservation in central Arizona.

The FBI says U.S. Forest Service and San Carlos Apache tribal police officers shot at the suspect after encountering the man, who opened fire first.

FBI officials say the dead man is the same person who shot at a Forest Service fire prevention officer in Forest Lakes on July 4 and had been linked to multiple brush fires that were intentionally set around that time.

The FBI, Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Navajo County Sheriff's Office had been searching for Vasquez for more than a week and a half.

The FBI released this statement about Saturday's incident:

Around 2:00am Saturday, July 15, 2017, officers with the U.S. Forest service and San Carlos Apache Tribal Police Department, who were part of a multi-agency law enforcement effort searching for the suspect who fired shots at a forest service employee in Forest Lakes, AZ in July 4th, came across an individual who fired on officers. Officers fired back, killing the suspect.

No officers were injured.

This individual who was killed is believed to be the same person who shot at a Forest Service Employee in Forest Lakes, Arizona on July 4, 2017.

Investigators have identified the individual however we are awaiting notification of next of kin.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has jurisdiction for any assault on federal officers. This investigation continues and is being worked with a number of agencies including the Gila County Sheriff's Office, San Carlos Apache Tribal Police Department, the U.S. Forest Service along with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety who were part of the joint investigation stemming from the July 4th shooting incident.

Because this is an active and ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

According to the Forest Lakes Fire District Facebook page:

Update on aggravated assault suspect.

This morning during the FLFD Fire Board meeting, Deputy McKeever with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office informed us that our "person of interest/aggravated assault" suspect from July 3 & 4, was tracked to the area of Timber Camp approximately 20 miles NE of Globe. There early this morning, he engaged law enforcement officers in an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

