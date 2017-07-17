Man accused of biting father, ramming car into house in fight over money

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of biting skin off his father’s ear while fighting over money in the woods near their home.

The Standard-Speaker of Hazleton reports (http://bit.ly/2unCvc3 ) that 26-year-old Matthew R. Maslo is also accused of threatening his brother with a knife and ramming a car into the side of his father’s house near Hazleton on June 24.

State police say he was taken into custody by seven troopers after a brief struggle.

Maslo is charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and harassment.

He remains in jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Maslo.