Local Briefs: July 17, 2017

National backpack giveaway in Prescott

Students in Prescott are about to benefit from a national backpack giveaway. On Sunday, July 23, between 1 to 4 p.m., participating TCC stores are inviting local families to bring their children to the store to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more.

Your local participating TCC stores in Prescott are located at 150 E. Sheldon St., Suite D1113; 3250 Gateway Blvd., #330; 254 Lee Blvd., #101. Each TCC store is donating 220 backpacks, and backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fair Start to provide school supplies to children in need

Fair Start school supply distribution is a project of the Coalition for Compassion and Justice. This service to children from low-income families will be July 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott United Methodist Church in Esther Hall, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. School supplies will be provided for low-income children in grades K - 12. No appointment necessary, but families must bring ID for each child not attending. Information: 928-541-9304 or diane.iverson@yavapaoccj.org. Donated school supplies may be brought to 505 West Gurley Street, Prescott.

In 2016 Fair Start assisted 1,400 children with backpacks and school supplies. Such a large community service requires community support for success. Special thanks to Prescott United Methodist Church, First Congregational Church, First Church of the Nazarene, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Good Samaritan Society, MOMS Club of Prescott, Republican Women of Prescott , the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Ruth Street), American Association of Retired Persons, Realty One Group Mountain Desert, Dwayne and Shirley Warrick and many individuals who have helped.

Las Fuentes offering stroke prevention and recovery presentation

“Stroke Prevention & Recovery” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation to occur Thursday, July 20 beginning at noon at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott.