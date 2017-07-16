Typo in Wendy’s restaurant sign is divine comedy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wendy’s customers rarely have anything meatier to contemplate than whether to get a single, a double or perhaps try the chicken.

But those at one of the fast-food chain’s Palm Beach County, Florida, restaurants briefly got to contemplate Wendy’s and its immoral acts against God.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the restaurant recently installed a sign that read, “All of Wendy’s sins off one word - FRESH.”

JAE Restaurant Group, the franchise company that operates that location, told the newspaper that the word was supposed to be “spins” and that the sign will be corrected.