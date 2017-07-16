Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
Typo in Wendy’s restaurant sign is divine comedy

A Florida Wendy's restaurant recently installed a sign that read, “All of Wendy’s sins off one word - FRESH.” The word was supposed to be “spins” and the sign was corrected. (Photo illustration)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 16, 2017 6 a.m.

    • WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wendy’s customers rarely have anything meatier to contemplate than whether to get a single, a double or perhaps try the chicken.

    But those at one of the fast-food chain’s Palm Beach County, Florida, restaurants briefly got to contemplate Wendy’s and its immoral acts against God.

    The Palm Beach Post reports that the restaurant recently installed a sign that read, “All of Wendy’s sins off one word - FRESH.”

    JAE Restaurant Group, the franchise company that operates that location, told the newspaper that the word was supposed to be “spins” and that the sign will be corrected.

