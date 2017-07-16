Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
Man miraculously escapes death when massive pipe crushes his van

A truck loaded with scrap metal on an overpass above this van hit a guardrail and overturned, causing a huge industrial metal pipe to fall out and land directly on top of the driver’s side of the vehicle. The driver escaped the freak accident with only minor injuries. (Florida Highway Patrol photo)

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: July 16, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    The driver of the truck was cited for careless driving. (Florida Highway Patrol photo)

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man miraculously survived after a massive industrial pipe fell off a truck and crushed his van Saturday morning.

    According to Florida Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Jesus Armando Escobar was driving on Interstate 4 when a truck above him on the overpass hit a guardrail and overturned, causing a huge industrial metal pipe to topple out and land directly on top of the driver’s side of Escobar’s van.

    Amazingly, Escobar walked away from the accident with only minor injuries.

    Escobar's wife, Aricelli, told ABC News her husband feels blessed to be alive. "He is a father to three small children and he's our miracle," she said in a statement.

    The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Antonio Santiago Wharton, suffered minor injuries and was cited for careless driving.

