Local Sports in Brief: Prescott chess tournament results

Neil Wadsworth of Prescott Valley and Shan Rengasamy of Scottsdale split $150 in prize money at the fourth annual Prescott Open Chess Tournament after agreeing to a hard-fought draw Saturday afternoon.

Rengasamy, a student at BASIS in Scottsdale, is one of the top eleven-year-olds in U. S. Chess. Wadsworth, who tied for second in last year’s Open, defeated the highest rated chess player in this event in the second round. Rengasamy, initially ranked third by rating, and Wadsworth, initially fourth, won their first two games before agreeing to a draw in their last round encounter.

The tournament attracted 16 chess players for a full day of chess at the Pine Cone. The format of the event was to divide players into two sections, each composed of eight players based on rating. Tom Green, President of the Prescott Chess Club, directed this U. S. Chess rated event.

In Section B, playing in his first chess tournament, Robin Green, Prescott, accumulated three wins to win $100. Roger Gibson and Phillip Ebarb, both of Prescott, and William Cheney, Flagstaff, shared the $50 second place prize money for their 2-1 records.

Bradshaw Mountain to host youth volleyball camp July 24-27

The Bradshaw Mountain volleyball program is scheduled to host a youth camp for girls in grades five through nine. Camp dates are Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost to participate in the camp is $60 per player. To register, pick up a form in the front office at BMHS, or the day of the camp. For more information, contact Natali Sobczak at natali.sobczak@humboldtunified.com.

Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament results

On July 1, the Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in Prescott Valley hosted the Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament at the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club pits located at the American Legion Park in Prescott Valley. Streeter, who passed away in December 2016, was an active member of the Post and was instrumental in putting together and running the American Legion Horseshoe Tournament for the past five years.

The tournament name was changed this year in his honor. Twelve two-person teams competed in the tournament. The first place team consisted of Herb Baggett and Fred Valpe; the team of Ron Davis and Ken Jose took second place; and third place went to the team of Jerry Slienbrook and Bob Dorfman. For more information about the American Legion and how one can become a part of this organization, please contact the post commander at 928-277-8213 or at pvpost108@gmail.com.

Upcoming pickleball tournaments

Interested in seeing real competitive pickleball locally without going all the way to Phoenix? There are a few scheduled tournaments right here in the Prescott area. The Prescott Pickleball Roundup is scheduled for July 17-19 at Pioneer Park Pickleball Complex. The second event is the Prescott Lakes Senior Pickleball Tournament at the Club at Prescott Lakes on Aug. 18-20. The third event is the Mile High Pickleball Tournament, set to take place from Sept. 10-13. All three tournaments are open to the public and admission is free. For more information about the tournaments, please contact Bob Atherton at 928-499-2498, or by email at bobca39@gmail.com.

Free Yavapai College Youth Soccer Clinics Aug. 12, 19 in Prescott Valley, Prescott

Members of the 2017 Yavapai College soccer team will conduct two free youth soccer clinics Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Clinics take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Boys and girls ages 5-16 are eligible to participate. No registration is required. If possible, participants should bring their own soccer balls. All participants will receive a special soccer souvenir gift. Come meet the 2017 Roughriders before their season opener!

Chino Mudder 5K returns Aug. 26 in Chino Valley

Imagine traversing a fun-filled 5K course while testing your skills on more than 20 creative and challenging mud-themed stations. Maybe you know of a business, team or family your team would like to challenge? Join the fun on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor in Chino Valley as the Chino Mudder returns. Individuals and teams of all ages may participate, and costumes are encouraged. First wave goes at 8 a.m. For more information and/or to register, visit: www.chinomudder.com. The race, sponsored by the Town of Chino Valley, is located off of Perkinsville Road and Old Home Manor Drive in the northeastern part of town. Proceeds from the Mudder benefit future parks and recreation facilities for persons of all ages in Chino Valley.

Summer tennis offerings in Prescott

Six one-day Grand Prix Tournaments will continue on a once-a-month basis, from June through October, with NTRP ability levels of men’s and women’s Doubles (9.0-8.0-7.0-6.0), Mixed and Singles (4.5+, 4.0, 3.0, 2.5) on the following dates: Sundays – July 30 (S), Aug. 13 (D), Sept. 24 (M) and Oct. 22 (S). Times: noon to 5 p.m. Site: Yavapai College. Cost: $20 per person. Prizes, food and round-robin format/balls provided. Enter by sending an email to: choward4541@gmail.com, listing your name, ability and partner. Other tournaments: PATA NTRP Labor Day Tennis Tournament Sept. 2-4 (singles/doubles and mixed events). Clinics are also being taught by local certified and long-standing tennis professionals Fay Matsumoto, Dave Hibbs and Chris Howard. They include… “Secrets of Good Doubles” (3.5-4.5 NTRP), Aug. 5 & 6 (July 28 registration deadline). Morning session: 8-11:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Afternoon session: 1-3 p.m. Cost is $300. Held at Yavapai College. To sign up or ask questions, email Dave Hibbs at: onehibbee@hotmail.com.