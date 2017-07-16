Local briefs, July 16, 2017

Candidate plans meet-and-greet

A meet-and-greet for Prescott Mayoral Candidate Mary Beth Hrin is scheduled to take place next week at the Prescott Honda Dealership, 3291 Willow Creek Road, Prescott.

The event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. It is billed as an opportunity for a question-and-answer with the candidate and refreshments.

A news release requests an RSVP to Brenda Dickinson at 928-772-2835 or 928-925-1549.

Meals on Wheels open house

Since 1973, Prescott Meals On Wheels (PMOW) plans an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, July 21, at its dining room, the Hilltop Café.

Meals on Wheels provides positive change in the community by providing nutritious freshly prepared meals, wellness checks and precious moments of conversation and companionship. Including the meals they serve in the dining room, they cook up 62,000 meals per year. This year the group upgraded its dining room, the Hilltop Café, thanks to grants from the Kemper and Ethel Marley Foundation and the Kieckehefer Foundation.

The public can check out the upgrades and stop by for $2 breakfast burritos from 9 to 11 a.m., $5 roasted turkey with all the fixings for lunch or our FREE celebration ice cream bar from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours, presentations, and community leadership discussions will be part of the day. In addition, APS and Prescott Meals On Wheels are giving out gifts to the first 200 people who attend.

For more information on the carry-out program, dining in or meal delivery program, please contact Prescott Meals On Wheels at (928) 445-7630.

The mission of Prescott Meals on Wheels is to provide nutritional meals to the elderly and/or disabled on a daily basis.