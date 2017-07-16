Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
Dan and Linda Morris celebrate 60th anniversary

Linda and Dan Morris celebrating on June 9, their 60th wedding anniversary, while on their first visit to Hawaii. They attended an enjoyable festive evening at the Luau Kalamaku Plantation in Kauai, Hawaii.

By Special To The Courier

  • Originally Published: July 16, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    Linda and Dan Morris on June 9, 1957.

    Dan and Linda Morris were married on June 9, 1957, at the First Christian Church in Ames, Iowa, with many friends and relatives attending. They honeymooned on their way back to Long Beach, California, where Dan was stationed in the Navy.

    Their love of travel has continued while vacationing in most all of the United States. They also have enjoyed the sights and culture of several countries. After Dan retired from his career in management with Hartford Insurance in Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska, Dan and Linda founded an antique restoration furniture business. When moving to Prescott, Arizona, in 1997, they soon realized that they had found the “paradise” that they had dreamed of one day finding.

    They have two children, daughter Terri (Lyle); son, Jim (Jeanean); and a grandson, Connor.

