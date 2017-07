Editor:

I think our “freedom of speech” is a wonderful privilege. However, I think that many are using a little too much freedom in their speech.

I think we have “freedom of speech” as long as we do not infringe on others’ peace of mind. This includes all phases of our lives, even advertisements on television. We need to think before we speak!

Also, figures don’t lie, but liars can figure.

Kathy Fowler

Chino Valley