Letter: Taxing problems

Recent letters addressed the Trump/GOP tax proposals as a gift to the rich. The rich pay most all of the individual income taxes, so “tax cuts” should go to them.

Class warfare/hatred/resentment of the rich has never brought prosperity to the poor. The time is long overdue that we stop class warfare nonsense.

We cannot continue to reduce the size of the taxpaying population. It is now only about 48 percent and Trump/GOP proposals to double the standard deduction (and increase refundable tax credits) would reduce that further down to 40-plus percent. At that low level, taxpayers will become an irreversible, indefensible minority. Congress will steal their money to pander to the non-taxpaying majority.

Instead, Congress MUST demonstrate the courage to expand the tax base by beginning to phase out the standard deduction, all itemized deductions, personal exemptions, and ALL refundable tax credits (and eliminate the exclusion of employer provided health care.

A letter suggested that we adopt a consumption tax, specifically the “FAIRtax,” (H.R. 25). As a retired tax pro, I have studied it extensively and find it to be a progressive financial scam! It is a 30 percent (not 23 percent) sales tax. When added to local sales taxes, we would be faced with 30 to 45 percent sales taxes that would spark a taxpayer revolt that would destroy our retail economy.

In addition there is about 20 percent more tax that is hidden. AND the 20 to 30 percent tax shortfall that would result from evasion/avoidance will have to be made up via a NEW income tax.

A very flat income tax is the only reform that makes any sense.

Stephen Eldridge

Prescott