Letter: Color aware

Editor:

I suspect many who drive Highway 89 through the Dells feel as I do every time I pass the building that was formerly a plumbing store, which was painted garish shades of yellow, red and blue to match the business logo.

I could accept the paint job with the business inside, but NOW the business is no longer located there AND the ugly colors scream at all who pass.

I think most of us who reside in this area believe the Dells to be a jewel in our community. Shouldn’t there be, if there isn’t already, some sort of oversight to maintain its character? I realize the building I’m referencing was constructed long ago, but it would be a boon to our community if the owner of that property took it upon himself to neutralize the eye sore it has become in the middle of our beautiful Dells.

Does the city possess any authority to prevent this from occurring in the future?

Dorci Leara

Prescott