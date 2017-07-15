Column: No use being ‘head smart’ if you’re ‘life stupid’

Having graduated from an Ivy League college (the same one Hillary Clinton went to), I’ve had a close-in view of academic snobbery. Don’t get me wrong, a superior attitude is by no means shared by everyone associated with higher education.

Nevertheless, in my case, I was aware of a difference in confidence and acceptance between myself and the other students. Most came into the college as freshmen from a private Eastern preparatory school while I was a junior transfer from a small West Coast college after public high school in L.A. For one thing, I was a scholarship student whose grant was contingent on having a job. Standing behind the cafeteria line helping dish up meals put me in a conspicuously different position than most of the other women at Wellesley.

Yet, of all the people I met there, the kitchen staff were the warmest and most welcoming, patiently giving me instructions, sharing pieces of their life stories and encouraging me with their smiles.

East Coast or West, American culture places certain types of learning and capability on a pedestal to be admired and emulated. It crops up frequently in the news of the day, Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential, the New York Times bestseller list, business magazines and opinion pages. Highly admired “intellectuals” are steeped in knowledge of culture, history, literature, languages, philosophy and/or the arts. They are the beneficiaries of a time-honored tradition of preserving and transferring the lessons of the past.

Another much-admired type is the “techie,” preferably an entrepreneur: logical, analytical, innovative, running alongside the roaring engine of cutting edge science, rushing toward a future shaped by artificial intelligence. No doubt, deeper understandings of human nature and social structure and many advances in the tools of everyday life have come from these two approaches. However, idolizing them tends to eclipse some valuable assets of so-called “ordinary” lives.

It doesn’t surprise me that here in Prescott, our beautiful mountain refuge from the big city zeitgeist of the coasts, I’m reminded of my friends in the Wellesley dormitory kitchen. Though they might not have had a college degree, they did their jobs reliably and well, they readily accepted a stranger into their circle and they shared their real-life experiences. The impact they had on me didn’t dissipate over the years (although a lot of the curricula did). Unlike in my academic classes, I learned from the example of their work ethic, mastery of practical skills, and their friendly compassion for a California girl newly transplanted to chilly weather, physically and socially.

It took me a while to exercise those values in my own life, continuing for some time to use book or technical knowledge as my standard for success. My father called it “head smart and life stupid.” As the manager of a technical writing department, it was only by hard experience that I learned hiring people based solely on paper qualifications was not the way to build a cohesive work team. Slowly, I began looking more closely during interviews for qualities related to character, positivity and collaboration. One of my longest and most productive work and personal relationships came about from hiring a writer with practical experience and good character, but not the college degree normally required.

We are particularly blessed in Yavapai County to have educational leaders who recognize that the precursors of success aren’t limited to traditional academic accomplishments. Jeramy Plumb, one of this year’s nominees for Prescott Area Leadership Man of the Year, is a highly effective advocate for career and technical training.

A long-time champion of quad-city high school students, he began with a decade of teaching agriculture and serving as Career and Technical Education Director for Chino Valley High School. Jeramy went on to play a key role in establishing the Mountain Institute Joint Technical Education District (MIJTED). Now, as Superintendent of MIJTED, he successfully manages partnerships with Yavapai College and seven other school districts. When a bill passed to significantly reduce funding to JTEDs, Jeramy rallied business and education communities to lobby state legislators, and succeeded in having funding restored. He serves as president of the Yavapai County Education Technology Consortium and on several state educational boards and task forces.

Leaders like Jeramy ensure that our area youth become a valued part of society despite stereotypes that fail to account for different kinds of intelligence, practical skills and good character. This broader view is refreshing, realistic and wise.



Because it’s no use being “head smart” if you’re “life stupid.”

Alexandra Piacenza is a Prescott resident and is the board president of Prescott Area Leadership.