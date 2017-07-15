Church News: Week of July 15

Connection Church has moved to Chino Valley. The new address is 440 Palomino Road, Suite C, Chino Valley. We meet every Sunday for powerful worship, message and fellowship. Fun, meaningful children’s lesson given every Sunday at 11 a.m. in Kids Connect!

Chino Valley United Methodist Church Summer schedule: During the summer months, June 4 through Sept. 3, there will be only one service, at 10 a.m. This will enable people from both congregations to become better acquainted as well as welcome newcomers to the area. Adult Sunday school will meet weekly at 9 a.m. and children’s Sunday school will be on the 2nd and 4th Sundays or each month at 10:15 a.m. The church is located at 735 E. Road One South, Chino Valley.

Join St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley for its ongoing Patriotic Rosary, held the 3rd Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. The dedication was started by the Knights of Columbus and has been continued for the past four years by parishioners Ann Hillig and Mary Fiebiger. The Rosary is non-partisan and supersedes political affiliations. It’s a consecration of the United States, each state and those who serve national, state and local governments. The next Rosary will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15, in the parish prayer garden, weather permitting. In inclement weather, it takes place in the parish hall. St. Germaine Catholic Church is at 7997 E. Dana Drive; 928-772-6350. patrioticrosary.com

Scott Gillis from Creation Ministries International will speak this weekend at Canyon Bible Church, 8582 E. Eastridge Drive in Prescott Valley. On Saturday, July 15, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, at 8:45 and 10:45 a.m., he will speak on “Creation: Impacting Our Culture;” at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, his topic is “6 Days ... Really?”

“Come Take a Sentimental Journey” when Silver Tales, a Readers ’ Theater Ensemble presents their collected stories at 11 a.m. at the Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sunday, July 16, at 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott. These stories are about the good old days and maybe some that were not so good. Days like the ones you may have lived. They will tell the stories, along with some songs and jingles from the past, with nostalgia and humor that will bring back memories. All are welcome to arrive ready to chuckle and remember. The members of the Silver Tales ensemble are Dyan Harper, Barb Lake, Grace Lemmon, Ann Lodwick, Annie Papineau, Chuck Post and Mel Shutz.

Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) welcomes all to the announcing of the new month of Av during the Welcoming Kabbalat Shabbat dinner service at 7 p.m., Friday, July 21. Please call for location, directions and details: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church presents a variety of arts and crafts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22. There will be vendors from Prescott, Chino Valley, Dewey, Cornville, Prescott Valley and the Phoenix area. The church is located at 8944 E. Sommer Drive, near the intersection of Navajo and Sommer drives.

Hope Lutheran Church’s all-ages Vacation Bible School, “Build on the Rock,” takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 24-28. It can be confusing living in a world with many voices crying “follow me.” Hope Lutheran Church invites families to attend VBS to build on Jesus, the Rock. Classes for preschool, school-aged, teens and adults. Fun, food, fellowship and spiritual growth. Each session begins with a light supper at 5 p.m., followed by devotion and worship at 5:30, lessons at 5:50, and closing at 7:30. Friday, July 28, begins with a barbecue at 5 p.m. and concludes with worship at 6:30. HopeChinoValley.com.

The Prescott Area Women’s Connection will hold its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, July 25, at noon at Hotel St. Michael (downtown Prescott). All ladies are welcome to attend this nondenominational festive event. A style show will be presented by the Classy N’ Sassy Boutique. The inspirational speaker will be Sara Beekman speaking on “Finding Strength in Life’s Storms.” Make reservations or cancellations by Wednesday, July 19. Call JoAnn Barsamian 928-277-6408. Inclusive cost is $20.

Join Discovery Church Prescott for STARS weekend- July 28 to 30. This promises to be a very special weekend. Three days of guest speakers, music and getting out in God’s creation.

• Friday Night: Camp out (Location TBA), 6 p.m.

• Friday night/Saturday electives include: Outdoor/Astro photography (Friday night), Women and The Outdoors (Saturday), Staying Active after 50 (Saturday), Back Country Survival (Saturday)

• Saturday July 29: Breakfast and Lunch (on your own), Outdoor Adventure, Family-Friendly Hike

• Evening worship at Sam Hill Warehouse 232 N. Granite St. - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

• Sunday July 30 - at Sam Hill Warehouse - 232 N. Granite St.

• Special Guests: Nate and Sarah. Nate and Sarah are U.S. appointed missionaries to the Rock Climbing community. They also work in Hollywood for the TV show “American Ninja Warrior.” The symbiotic relationship these two fields have, has created so much opportunity for Nate and Sarah to reach people who would never otherwise enter the doors of a church. Nate and Sarah have been married for eight years and have lived off and on out of a vehicle for the last six years. For the first time in their marriage they have a home base in Golden, Colorado.

Outdoor gear giveaway — If you need outdoor gear or have too much, this event is designed as a “give and take blessing.” Bring your gear to the Sam Hill Warehouse and we will give it away to those who need it. Sunday, July 30, after the morning service.

For more information, contact info@discoveryprescott.com.

New location for Discovery Church: During the summer, Discovery Church will meet at 10 a.m. each Sunday at Sam Hill Art Gallery, 232 N. Granite St., Prescott.

Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm Train in the Prescott Country Club in Dewey, is sponsoring a summer concert series. Each concert will begin at 5 p.m. on a Friday evening at the church. A $20 donation at the door will include the concert as well as complimentary wines and appetizers. Call Loretta, 928-533-4256, for more information. The schedule:

• July 28: Elvis will be in the house. Elvis impersonator Chuck Brown will perform hits from throughout the singer’s career. Courtesy of Nostalgia productions.

• Aug. 25: “A Little Theater Music” is an evening of vocal music from stage and screen, featuring a cast of renowned local singers.

The next creation tour of the Grand Canyon is set for Saturday, Aug. 12. Led by Russ Miller (creationministries.org), the luxury bus leaves Prescott at 8 a.m. and returns by 7 p.m. Miller is the only full-time creation speaker in Arizona. Cost is $110 for adults and $75 for students, and includes lunch, snacks and bottled water. To register, call David McNabb, 928-772-1218.

Justice Vespers Service, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, for those who are concerned about and working for justice. Features short readings, inspiration music, time to share and silent meditation. Everyone is invited to attend.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Centering Prayer Group, meets from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Meditation Room, located next to the library in St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 2000 Shepherd’s Lane Prescott. Centering prayer is a method of contemplative prayer that carries one beyond words, thoughts, feelings and internal discourse to an encounter with the Divine Presence within. All are invited to attend and the group is open to new members. Information: Keehna Sture, 941-539-1257 or email ksture5983 @gmail.com.

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St, Prescott. For information, call Pat, 612-202-0842.

Discovery Church Prescott, 232 N. Granite St., will celebrate summer with root beer floats—you bring your favorite root beer and we bring the ice cream.

Discovery Prescott: Discovery Youth will take an adventure to California for a Youth Specialties conference which will be full of learning, and fellowship on the beach around a bonfire. Everyone is welcome to be a part of this growing community of teenagers from Discovery Church, Prescott. Information: www.discoveryprescott.com

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to people of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, call Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd School, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Child care is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.