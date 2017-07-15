Calendar of Events: July 15-22

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.



Saturday, July 15

Prescott Summer Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot B, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Annual Master Gardener Plant and Yard Sale, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 840 Rodeo Dr. (Rodeo Grounds). Cash only. No pets please. Natives, perennials, herbs, houseplants, garden stuff, tools, pots and books. Tool and knife sharpening. Gardening advice. Entertainment.

Breast health event, 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m., Lynell & Co., 920 Black Drive, Prescott. First in a series of healthy living education seminars. Registration $10 in advance, $15 day of. Proceeds donated to Red Cross for Goodwin Fire relief. Seating limited. 928-925-0528.

Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart, 3450 Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley. Visit www.BloodHero.com or call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) to schedule an appointment.

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

MSCO Spiritual Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St, Suite 100. Enjoy a day of healing and intuition with the members of MSCO. Spiritual readings, mediumship, and several modalities of energy work, even yoga moves for those who have places needing to be stretched and strengthened, plus much more. Come and have some fun! Cost: per Practitioner.

Free Tattoo Day, noon to 10 p.m., Leap of Faith Tattoo and Body Piercing, 506 W. Gurley St. This year’s theme is "Christmas in July" benefiting Discovery Gardens Preschool. This is an annual event that has been held for the past 17 years. Visit Leap of Faith Tattoo on Facebook for more information.

Prescott Computer Society Meeting, 1:10 to 2:50 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founder’s Room, 215 E. Goodwin St. Topic: How to back up your computer. Guests welcome. pcs4me.com

Free Blues and Classic Rock Concert by Front Page Blues Band, 6 to 9 p.m., Prescott Valley Civic Center Theater on the Green, 7501 E. Civic Circle. Free.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, July 16

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 5 through Oct. 29, Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 2 p.m. Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 2 p.m., 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Monday, July 17

Workshop/Discussion Group, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mountain Spirit Co-op, Room 104C, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100. Come join Shira for a fascinating, inspirational and challenging workshop based on the New York Times No. 1 Bestselling book “Conversations with God” by Neale Donald Walsch. Cost: $10 per session. Contact: Shira 928-237-5339. RSVP at MSCO or call 928-445-8545.

Tuesday, July 18

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Ask a technology question and get help from members of the Prescott Computer Society. Bring your own laptop or mobile device or use a library laptop. This is a weekly, drop-in service. No registration required. 928-777-1526.

“How to Deal with Compassion Fatigue,” noon to 1 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. A free seminar by Dr. Andy Nelson of Prescott Preferred Chiropractic & Emotional Healing. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

If You Give a Cat a Cupcake: Cupcake Bonanza, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Decorate a cupcake and find out what happens when you give a cat a cupcake. For children, ages 5 and up. 928-777-1500.

Prescott Valley Summer Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Harkins Theatres parking lot, Glassford Hill Road and Park Avenue. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

“Cooking 101 – Fresh Fruit Smoothies,” 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Free demonstration by the chef from Brookdale Prescott. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Finding Unbiased Financial Advice, 3 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. From how they make their money to what their licenses mean, this class gives you the essential knowledge needed to find the advice you need. Brought to you by a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing communities with a consistent resource through unbiased classes that are free of sales. Sponsored by Foundation for Personal Financial Education (FPFE).

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring Larry Cantor. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Wednesday, July 19

Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yavapai College Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Visit www.BloodHero.com or call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) to schedule an appointment.

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

Social Security: What You Need to Know, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn about retirement and Social Security options with a representative from the Social Security Administration. Q-and-A time after the presentation. 928-777-1526.

Territorial Talent Series: Tony Balbinot of the Cadillac Angels, 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Rock with a country soul. Library hosts local talent every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. Presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library. 928-777-1526.

Peak Business Class: Marketing Made Easy, 5 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Kathryn Bazan, Yavapai Regional Economic Development Center, takes you through creating a promotional marketing strategy, tapping into local PR outlets and having a presence on the web and social media. Register with Casey, cvanharen@pvaz.net; 928-759-3061.

Thursday, July 20

Stroke Prevention & Recovery, noon, Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive. A Senior Connection seminar. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or (928)778-3747.

Reiki, noon to 5 p.m., Mountain Spirit Co-op, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100. Reiki being offered by Yvonne Inman.

Cost: Each is for donation of the building fund. Call for appointment or drop in. Contact Yvonne at 928-460-2124.

Chino Valley Music Saves Lives Blood Drive, 1 to 5 p.m., 1020 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley (in Walgreen’s parking lot). Visit www.BloodHero.com or call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) to schedule an appointment

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Olsen’s Grain parking lot, 344 Highway 89. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Central Arizona Concert Band, 7 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m. Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Friday, July 21

Skull Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, 3150 Old Skull Valley Road. Special Kids Day celebration, with 4-H club project animals, face painting, popcorn, cotton candy and more, in addition to items sold by regular market vendors. skullvalleyfarmersmarket.weebly.com

Meals on Wheels Open House, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome to discover the recent changes and learn more about our services. You can stop by for $2 breakfast burritos from 9 to 11 a.m., $5 roasted turkey with all the fixings for lunch or our free celebration ice cream bar from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours, presentations, and community leadership discussions will be part of the day. In addition, APS and Prescott Meals on Wheels are giving out gifts to the first 200 people who attend.

Escape the Room, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, children’s program room. Work as a team to solve puzzles and escape the room before your time is up. New session starts on the hour. Must be at least 12. Registration is required and will open on July 1. Call Shelbie, 928-759-3038, or Jenny, 928-759-6188.

Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St. Visit www.BloodHero.com or call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) to schedule an appointment.

Coloring Class for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. No rules, just fun! You can bring in your favorite coloring book and materials or choose from a variety of coloring pages and materials to explore the simple pleasure of coloring. Some basic instruction for ideas and techniques to spice up your coloring are available.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Wally Park and Associates play on the steel drum, accompanied by bass and drums. Bruce or Suzanne, 928-778-6965.

Friday Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Dewey-Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. Cod, catfish, shrimp and chef’s special. Public welcome. $10 per person.

Bat Blitz, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Tuzigoot National Monument, Clarkdale. Learn about the mysteries and misconceptions surrounding the only flying mammal in the world. Ranger talk and ranger-led bat walks on Tavasci Marsh overlook trail (starting at 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m.) Wear closed-toe shoes and bring flashlights. 928-634-5564; nps.gov/tuzi.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Saturday, July 22

Prescott Summer Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot B, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Connected Mentoring Workshop, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chapel Rock Conference Center, 1131 Country Club Drive, Prescott. Original workshop presented by Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Central Arizona. $50 includes lunch (free for Boys to Men mentors and WEB staff). Limited space. RSVP to Charles, Charles@Boystomenaz.org or 928-499-0522.

The Art of Brewing Your Own Kombucha workshop, 9 a.m., explores the whys, hows and benefits of this ancient elixir. A starter kit ($25 value), step-by-step instructions and recipes are included. $30 pre-registration required by July 15. Call 928-445-4565 or visit 219 W. Gurley St., Prescott, or online at https://nectarapothecary.com/product/art-of-brewing-your-own-kombucha.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 5 through Oct. 29, Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Prescott Chapter, Hearing Loss Association of America Meeting, 10 a.m., Las Fuentes Retirement Resort. Captioning. Jack, 928-227-1809 (leave a message).

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd, Suite 232 (former PacSun location). Visit www.BloodHero.com or call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) to schedule an appointment.

Mile High Mystics Spiritual and Healing Arts Summer Sizzler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. Readers, chair massage, body work, vendors, energy healing, aura photography, some free lectures throughout the day. Free admission; charges for various services. Portion of proceeds donated to YRMC Family Resource Center. Nancy, 928-443-5325. Milehighmystics.com

Gardening Talks: Herbs 101, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn how to grow, harvest, preserve and use herbs in recipes with Yavapai Master Gardener Jackie Rozzo. 928-777-1526.

FRANK Talks: “Is This Racist? Racial Literacy and Social Media,” 1 to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 3rd floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Racial Literacy and Social Media facilitated by Dr. Kathy Nakagawa, Arizona State University, School of Social Transformation. No registration required. 928-759-3040.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Featuring Arizona’s finest old-time string band, the Privy Tippers, with Kristen Watts calling. No partner needed, all dances taught. Newcomer instructions at 7 p.m. $8, with discounts for members, students, newcomers and more. Bruce, 928-925-5210; folkhappens.org.