Sports in Brief: NFL suspends Vikings WR Michael Floyd for 4 games

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The NFL has suspended Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd without pay Friday for the first four games of the regular season for violating its substance-abuse policy.

Floyd was arrested in Arizona in December after Scottsdale police found him unresponsive at the wheel of his vehicle while it was running at an intersection, reporting a blood alcohol level of 0.217 — more than 2 1/2 times legal limit in Arizona. He pleaded guilty in February to extreme drunken driving.

Last month, an Arizona judge ordered Floyd to serve one day in jail for failing alcohol tests while under house arrest for the drunken driving conviction. He blamed the results on a type of fermented tea called kombucha.

Floyd will be allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games. He can return to the active roster Oct. 2.

Released by the Arizona Cardinals after the arrest, Floyd signed with the New England Patriots and played in two regular-season games with one touchdown catch. He appeared in one playoff game, but wasn’t active for the AFC championship game or the Super Bowl. He agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Vikings in May that has incentives that could push the value as high as $6 million.

Floyd is a native of St. Paul, where he was a two-time winner of the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year award at Cretin-Derham Hall High School. After three alcohol-related incidents while in college at Notre Dame, including a drunken driving charge the summer before his senior season, Floyd underwent counseling and vowed to disassociate himself from certain people who’d influenced his behavior.

Former pitcher Derek Lowe leads celebrity golf event

STATELINE, Nev. — Former major league pitcher Derek Lowe took the first-round lead Friday in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe.

Lowe shot a 2-under 70 and scored 25 points in the modified Stableford system for a one-point lead over former tennis player Mardy Fish. The scoring system awards points for eagles, birdies and pars and deducts points for double bogeys or worse.

“I’m just excited,” Lowe said. “Going to be nervous as heck tomorrow, but it should be fun.” Fish had a 71. He eagled the par-5 18th for five points.

“There’s a lot of room to improve,” Fish said. “But you know, this format can turn right away with the points available for birdie and eagle.” San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski was third at 23 after a 70.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz and Mark Mulder, the former pitcher who is trying for an unprecedented third straight title, had 22 points. Rodgers shot 74, Mulder 72, and Smoltz 71.

“It would be the greatest underdog story ever,” Rodgers said about winning the 54-hole event. NBA star Stephen Curry had a 79 and earned 13 points. Actor-singer Justin Timberlake had four points after an 84. Charles Barkley was last in 89-player field at minus-30 points. He shot 105.

Hoax nearly causes scuffle at Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting

LAS VEGAS — Police were called after hundreds of job seekers flooded a board meeting for the new Oakland Raiders stadium in Las Vegas and turned irate when they discovered they’d been had by a hoax.

A flyer promoting “pre-job recruitment sign-ups” attracted more than 700 people to a regularly scheduled meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board.

Tensions flared among some attendees after officials explained there were no jobs as of yet on the $1.9 billion project, which has many steps that must be completed before construction can begin.

Las Vegas police closed off access to the county building’s parking lots after the size of the crowd ballooned.

DraftKings, FanDuel scrap proposed merger

BOSTON — The two leading daily fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel scrapped their proposed merger about a month after federal regulators sued to block it.

The Federal Trade Commission — along with the attorneys general of California and the District of Columbia — had opposed the merger because, they said, it would create a company controlling more than 90 percent of the U.S. market for paid daily fantasy sports.

A federal judge late last month temporarily halted the merger, pending an administrative trial scheduled for Nov. 21.

Markus Meier, acting director at the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said the decision was a “clear win” for consumers.

Soccer fan dies of stab wounds after fight at match

SAO PAULO (AP) — A fan of Brazilian club Palmeiras has died of stab wounds after a fight with Corinthians supporters following a match between the two Sao Paulo teams.

It’s the second violent death of a Brazilian football fan in less than a week.

The dead man was identified by Sao Paulo hospital officials as Leandro de Paula. He died early Thursday, shortly after Corinthians had defeated Palmeiras 2-0.

Police said the victim had been stabbed twice in the abdomen, and that two Corinthians supporters had been detained.

A fan of Rio de Janeiro club Vasco de Gama died of gunshot wounds last weekend following a match against city rival Flamengo.