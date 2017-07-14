Rants & Raves for July 14, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

I hope Prescott cancels fireworks every year going forward. Perhaps they could use the money saved to assist with the city’s pension problem rather than Prop 443, which would increase sales tax.

Why do I own several houses, have NO children and pay LOTS of school taxes while others rent houses, have LOTS of children and pay NO school taxes?

I agree that our parade should not be an opportunity for people to give their political opinion. We have too much of that already. Kudos to the rodeo for not letting the group march.

The rodeo is fabulous! We’ve gone for the last eight years. One required improvement – someone should direct traffic exiting the rodeo to avoid accidents and other problems.

The legislature and the leadership of the police and fire unions “MUST” work together for a constitutional ballot measure to “fix” the pension issue! They caused it in the first place!

RE: Prescott canceling fireworks – Prescott made a wise choice. But PV went ahead with theirs, ignoring the Goodwin Fire that was on their doorstep. Is it all about the money in PV?

Fantastic action photos of the rodeo by Les Stukenberg! Really great! Thanks!

Fireworks: It seems that once again PV is willing to step up and perform, while other towns cower. Another annual event in Prescott bites the dust. Maybe next year they will cancel the rodeo.