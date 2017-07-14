Obituary: Sandra Sweet Boxer

Sandra Sweet Boxer, 67, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away July 9, 2017. Taken quickly and much too soon by pancreatic cancer.





Beloved wife of Martin for 36 years; survived by siblings Barbi of Sun City West, Larry (Melissa) of Costa Mesa, California, and James (Mark) of San Diego. Nieces and nephews adored her.



Born in Pomona, California, on Aug. 6, 1949, to Anna Jean and Richard Sweet, Sandy grew up in Newport Beach. She studied at UCLA, Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, Cal State Fullerton, and ASU (Masters). Sandy was a skilled and dedicated Nurse Practitioner, specializing in nephrology. She helped countless patients throughout Arizona with dialysis and transplant. Her knowledge was matched by her patience.



In retirement, Sandy loved to travel. With Marty, she visited more than 35 countries on six continents. She loved both tent camping and ocean cruising. And she loved Prescott, the trails and lakes, and especially the people. When she first moved here she joked, wondering if she was “nice enough to live here.” Yes, Sandy, you were.





