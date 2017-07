Melinda Ann Schuette, 48, born Sept. 13, 1968, in Encino, California, died July 9, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 17, 2017, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., in Prescott. Funeral Mass will be at 110 a.m., on July 19, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.