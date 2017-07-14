Obituary: Dorothy Jenkins Roberts

Dorothy Jenkins Roberts, formerly of Prescott, Arizona, passed away July 1, 2017, at West Haven, in West, Texas. She was 93.





Born Sept. 11, 1923, in Sumter, South Carolina, Dorothy married Bradley Wilson Jenkins on June 10, 1941, in Sumter. They moved to Arizona in 1959. Bradley died on March 26, 1964. She then united in marriage to Charles (Chuck) Roberts on Sept. 17, 1966. They moved to West, Texas in 2008 to be near family. Chuck died there on June 13, 2011.



Dorothy worked for the Prescott Courier for 22 years in various capacities, including proofreading and reporter. She loved the newspaper business and she and Chuck published the Prescott Valley Progress, as well as working on several other weekly papers around Arizona.





Dorothy loved children and was a devoted caretaker to her children and stepchildren, as well as her younger brothers and extended family. “Grandma Dot” was a favorite with all of the grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, John Jenkins and brothers; James, Paul, Bobby, Mack and Alfred Windham.





Survivors include her children, Brad Jenkins of Prescott, David Jenkins (Cindy Wren) of Flagstaff; daughters, Emily Jenkins, of Phoenix, Evelyn Rankin (Steve), of West, Texas, and Calette Ihrman (Ted) of Chino Valley; stepchildren, Gary Roberts (Jane) of Mesa, Glen Roberts (Susan) of Pittsburgh and Joan Cole (Gary) of Flower Mound, Texas; a brother, Julius Windham; and sisters, Betty LeGrand and Leah Talton; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.





Private memorial service will be held at a later date. You are invited to share your thoughts and memories of Dorothy in a guestbook found at www. aderholdfuneralhome.com.





