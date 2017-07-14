Local Sports in Brief: Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe results

On July 1, the Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in Prescott Valley hosted the Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament at the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club pits located at the American Legion Park in Prescott Valley. Streeter, who passed away in December 2016, was an active member of the Post and was instrumental in putting together and running the American Legion Horseshoe Tournament for the past five years. The tournament name was changed this year in his honor. Twelve two-person teams competed in the tournament. The first place team consisted of Herb Baggett and Fred Valpe; the team of Ron Davis and Ken Jose took second place; and third place went to the team of Jerry Slienbrook and Bob Dorfman. For more information about the American Legion and how one can become a part of this organization, please contact the post commander at 928-277-8213 or at pvpost108@gmail.com.

Upcoming pickleball tournaments

Interested in seeing real competitive pickleball locally without going all the way to Phoenix? There are a few scheduled tournaments right here in the Prescott area. The Prescott Pickleball Roundup is scheduled for July 17-19 at Pioneer Park Pickleball Complex. The second event is the Prescott Lakes Senior Pickleball Tournament at the Club at Prescott Lakes on Aug. 18-20. The third event is the Mile High Pickleball Tournament, set to take place from Sept. 10-13. All three tournaments are open to the public and admission is free. For more information about the tournaments, please contact Bob Atherton at 928-499-2498, or by email at bobca39@gmail.com.

Free Yavapai College Youth Soccer Clinics Aug. 12, 19 in Prescott Valley, Prescott

Members of the 2017 Yavapai College soccer team will conduct two free youth soccer clinics Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Clinics take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Boys and girls ages 5-16 are eligible to participate. No registration is required. If possible, participants should bring their own soccer balls.

Chino Mudder 5K returns Aug. 26 in Chino Valley

Join the fun on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor in Chino Valley as the Chino Mudder returns. Individuals and teams of all ages may participate, and costumes are encouraged. First wave goes at 8 a.m. For more information and/or to register, visit: www.chinomudder.com. The race, sponsored by the Town of Chino Valley, is located off of Perkinsville Road and Old Home Manor Drive in the northeastern part of town.