Freeman, Braves rally in 8th to beat D-backs 4-3

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves topped baseball’s comeback kings at their own game, scoring two runs in the eighth inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Friday night.

The Diamondbacks lead the majors with 29 comeback wins and were in position for No. 30 when Chris Owings scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth.

The Braves answered quickly against Archie Bradley (3-2). Ender Inciarte beat second baseman Brandon Drury’s throw to first for an infield single and raced to third on Brandon Phillips’ double into the right-field corner.

Freeman’s single to left easily scored Inciarte. Phillips tripped when rounding third base but then scored when the throw from the outfield went to second base. Freeman was credited with one RBI. There was no error on the play.

Freeman hit his 17th homer and drove in two runs. Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt hit his 21st homer.

Rex Brothers (1-0) recorded the last out in the eighth. Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his 20th save in 27 chances. He had defensive help when Inciarte caught up to A.J. Pollock’s drive at the center-field wall to start the inning.

Owings led off the eighth with a single against Jose Ramirez. Owings stole second and moved to third when Tyler Flowers’ throw skipped into center field for an error. With pinch-hitter Ketel Marte at the plate, Owings scored on a wild pitch from Ramirez.

The Diamondbacks have lost nine of 12. Taijuan Walker allowed two runs in six innings.

The Braves scored a run off Walker in the first when Inciarte led off with a double to left field and scored on a two-out single by Matt Kemp.

The Diamondbacks tied it with four straight singles off R.A. Dickey in the sixth. Daniel Descalso’s grounder up the middle drove in Owings.

With one out and the bases loaded, Walker, who had thrown 85 pitches, was left in the game. He hit into an inning-ending double play.

Dickey allowed a run over six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP J.J. Hoover (right shoulder inflammation) allowed one run and two hits with two strikeouts in one inning for Class A Kane County on Thursday. ... RHP Rubby De La Rosa (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to pitch one inning in a rookie league game on Saturday.

Braves: RHP Jason Motte was placed on the 10-day DL with a back strain. He suffered the injury warming up in Sunday’s game at Washington. ... OF Danny Santana (bacterial infection) has been cleared by doctors and could be activated on Monday after playing with Triple-A Gwinnett this weekend. ... RHP Arodys Vizcaino (right index finger strain) threw in the bullpen and could be close to coming off the DL. ... Manager Brian Snitker said IF/OF Sean Rodriguez (left shoulder surgery) is “doing really well” while playing several positions with Gwinnett. Rodriguez, who missed the first half of the season, will be evaluated following the weekend.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (6-9, 4.71) will try to extend his streak of 25 2/3 scoreless innings in his career against the Braves. The streak covers five games, including three starts.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 3.77) is 0-1 with a 6.17 ERA in four career starts against Arizona.