Feature Home: Granite Dells Estates by Premier Development AZ

Granite Dells Estates by Premier Development AZ Coming Soon!! New Homes FROM $539,000!

  • Originally Published: July 14, 2017 6:05 a.m.

    • Everything is included, What You See is What You Get! This new home will be completed Winter 2017 and will be situated on an estate size lot nearly 12,000sf, has spectacular views. This 2235sf single level home offers a 3 car garage, open great room, split 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas fireplace, formal dining room, dry bar, large kitchen with stainless appliance package including refrigerator, granite countertops and knotty alder cabinetry, and so much more.

    Premier new homes at Granite Dells Estates feature single story homes 2235 to 2919sf, sensible affordable designs, and incorporate numerous quality custom features into all of our new homes. Features you see in our new homes are all included!

    Granite Dells Estates is a unique master planned community with dedicated open space within the developments for hiking trails, wildlife corridors and the historic Peavine Trail leads to Watson Lake. Visit Granite Dells Estates to experience this unexpected lifestyle.

    Visit a Premier Development AZ Model Home Virtual Tour:

    www.tourfactory.com/1797949

    Coming Soon!!

    3228 Stone Cliff Court in Prescott 86301

    Directions: From 89A, south on Granite Dells Pkwy, west on Dells Ranch Rd, south on Climbing Rock Trail, south on Peavine View Trail, east on Stone Cliff Court to house on the left.

    Premier Development AZ

    928-227-2043

    Call Ron or Kelly for personal home tour

    www.PremierDevelopmentAZ.com

    Sales by RNKO Realty - Designated Broker - Kelly Owsley 928-227-2043

    Premier Development AZ LLC ROC 278145 - 928-227-2043 / Members of the selling entry are licensed real estate brokers in the State of Arizona.

