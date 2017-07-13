Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
free trial

Woman in photo not Amelia Earhart, Japanese blogger says

The same photo shown in the History channel documentary was reportedly published in 1935 by Futabaya Gofuku Ten, two years before the famed aviator disappeared.

The same photo shown in the History channel documentary was reportedly published in 1935 by Futabaya Gofuku Ten, two years before the famed aviator disappeared.

MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 13, 2017 11:35 a.m.

    • photo

    According to a July 9 History Channel documentary, this recently discovered photograph may prove Amelia Earhart (her back to camera) and her navigator Fred Noonan (tall man on the left of the group) survived their final flight more than 80 years ago and were taken prisoner in the Japanese-held Marshall Islands. (Photograph courtesy of Les Kinney/U.S. National Archives)

    photo

    A closeup set - researchers say the woman with her back to camera is aviator Amelia Earhart, and that the man on the left is her navigator Fred Noonan. (Photograph courtesy of Les Kinney/U.S. National Archives) *Click image to enlarge

    NEW YORK (AP) — A Japanese military history buff has apparently undermined a new theory that Amelia Earhart survived a crash-landing in the Pacific Ocean during her historic attempted round-the-world flight in 1937.

    The history blogger has posted the same photograph that formed the backbone of a History channel documentary that aired on Sunday that argued that Earhart was alive in July 1937 — but the book the photo was in was apparently published two years before the famed aviator disappeared. The History channel is looking into the matter but stands behind its documentary.

    The undated black-and-white photo is of a group of people standing on a dock on Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands. One of the people seems to be a slim woman with her back to the camera.

    The documentary argued that it proved Earhart, along with her navigator Fred Noonan, landed in 1937 in the Japanese-held Marshall Islands, where they were picked up by the Japanese military and held prisoner.

    The History channel said Tuesday its investigators are "exploring the latest developments about Amelia Earhart and we will be transparent in our findings."

    "Ultimately, historical accuracy is most important to us and our viewers," it said in a statement.

    In the documentary, the photo is subjected to facial-recognition and other forensic testing, such as torso measurements. Experts on the show claimed the subjects are likely Earhart and Noonan.

    A retired federal agent said he discovered the image in 2012 in the National Archives in College Park, Maryland. The blogger said he found the same image digitized in Japan's National Diet Library but it has not been authenticated.

    The disappearance of Earhart and Noonan on July 2, 1937, in the Western Pacific Ocean has been the subject of continuing searches, research and debate.

    A longstanding theory is that the famed pilot ran out of gas and crashed into deep ocean waters northwest of Howland Island, a tiny speck in the South Pacific that she and Noonan missed.

    AP investigative researcher Randy Herschaft contributed to this report.

    More like this story