Tattoo parlor’s charitable event benefits preschool

Looking to get a tattoo of an anchor? How about a rose?

Well here’s your chance to do so for a cause and a great price.

Leap of Faith Tattoo and Body Piercing is hosting its 17th Annual Free Tattoo Day on Saturday, July 15, from noon to 10 p.m.

This year’s theme is Christmas in July.

“We’re going to make it like a Christmas party,” said Brian Randal, owner of the business.

Every year the shop hosts the event to raise funds for an organization in need.

This year’s proceeds will go to Discovery Gardens Early Childhood Center. Such charity work is not unusual for the business.

“The shop is run virtually like a nonprofit,” Randal said. “Whatever we bring in, we donate.”

At least six tatooers will be donating their time for the cause on Saturday.

The work will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis, so Randal recommends arriving early.

While it’s called “free tattoo day,” there is a price for the service.

Anyone looking to get one of 50 pre-drawn designs tattooed on his or her body must either bring in at least $30 of unused items from the following list of supplies or $40 cash.

“The tattoos would regularly cost someone about $100, so we definitely make it worth their while,” Randal said.

Items being accepted for donation:

Backpacks, tissue, glue sticks, construction paper, water colors, craft sticks/craft materials, fat crayons, fat markers, washable paints, finger paints, paint brushes, pipe cleaners, art supply caddies, bags of play sand (for sand box), outside toys (for playground), Wikki Stix, diaper wipes, clear shoe box containers with lids and Walmart gift cards (to purchase lunches for the homeless children who attend the school).

Playing on the Christmas theme, there will also be an ugly sweater/outfit contest along with giveaways throughout the day.