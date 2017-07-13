Schools asking for donations to keep officer

Want to help? Anyone interested in learning more about the program, or making a donation, can call PUSD Federal Program Director Paul Katan at 928-445-5400.

Prescott High School Principal Stephanie Hillig welcomes the addition of security cameras inside and outside the Ruth Street campus, but is clear they are no substitute for a veteran school resource officer.

She understands budgetary constraints and priorities. Yet she still laments that without a financial windfall or gift from a philanthropic donor the school will no longer have this uniformed officer able to thwart crimes because of the trust he builds with students.

The Prescott Unified Governing Board on Tuesday adopted a $23.42 million budget for the 2017-18 school year. The 2.2 percent budget increase does not include money for the post that this year cost $82,789.

In January, the school board was informed the city’s financial pressures were such that it could no longer provide full funding for the post as it has done for the prior 12 years.

For months, the district Federal Program Director and Grant Writer Paul Katan worked on a competitive federal grant. The application was for two positions of about $100,000 each; the request was denied.

Hillig knew the grant was a long shot, but still finds it a bitter pill to swallow.

In his five-year tenure, Prescott Officer Bill Wolf has initiated investigations and prevented crimes because students were willing to confide in him things they knew and heard that could have endangered others, Hillig said. Wolf has served as a key resource, even mentor, to troubled students who without his guidance might have ended up on the other side of the law, she said.

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter said his district has long had a school resource officer program at the high school that he said has proved a “tremendous asset to the district.”

About seven years ago, Humboldt’s district and Prescott Valley lost the grant funds for the post but saw it as such a priority position they opted to divide the expense.

In Chino Valley, Superintendent John Scholl said there is a districtwide school resource officer stationed at the middle school and a full-time, school year trained police security guard at the high school. The Police Department covers the cost of the school resource officer, and the district covers the $30,000 cost for the high school security guard, a type of resource position that has existed for about 25 years, Scholl said.

Scholl concurs that school resource officers make a positive impact because they often know students and families, and can come up with ways to keep students out of juvenile detention.

“It’s a different relationship that has better outcomes,” Scholl said.

Hillig said she is confident the Police Department remains committed to the well-being of all students in the district, including the high school, and will do what it can to continue a presence. She, too, is glad the district bond issue has enabled the installation of some $225,000 worth of security cameras at all of the district’s schools, including interior cameras at both the high school and middle school.

She just knows neither will replace the relationships Wolf has established that have proven keys to preventing certain problems before they occur. Wolf has served as a role model, a mentor, a counselor, as well as a law enforcement authority figure, she said.

“This (program) was a huge safety outlet for our students, and it will be lacking,” Hillig said.

Prescott Lead Officer Dave Fuller, who spent eight years as a school resource officer at the high school, agrees.

The reality is the department reached a financial “breaking point” this year such that it cannot afford to finance the full cost of the program.

At one time, more than 12 years ago, the Police Department also covered the cost of school resource officers at Mile High and Granite Mountain Middle Schools.

“This is not something we wanted to do,” Fuller said. “It is truly unfortunate. We exhausted all remedies for funding this position …The money just isn’t there.”

All is not completely lost, however.

Katan holds out hope that between now and the start of the school year he and his staff might find a foundation or individual donors who might be able to cover the expense.

“The positive impact the SRO program has made to Prescott schools over the years is immeasurable,” Katan said. “There is a lot of bang for the buck for any donor who wants to contribute to community safety.”