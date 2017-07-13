Salvation Army’s Backpack SOS seeks donations of back-to-school supplies

The Salvation Army is partnering with Fry’s Food Stores, FOX10 Phoenix, Bank of Arizona, 99.9 FM KEZ and American Express for the Backpack SOS (Support Our Students) drive — getting children ready for the upcoming school year.

The drive kicked off this morning at the Fry’s at 20th Street and Highland in Phoenix with a dozen kids from a Salvation Army Family Services Shelter each receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.

“Every year, our communities generously donate vital school supplies for kids in need,” said Major Nancy Dihle, The Salvation Army Valley of the Sun City Coordinator. “Our goal this year is to collect 12,000 backpacks and 400,000 items that will help students be successful this school year.”

Now through July 28, donations can be dropped off at any Fry’s Food Store in Arizona, as well as any Bank of Arizona location in the Phoenix metro area.

Items needed include backpacks, markers, colored pencils, pens, crayons, pencils, erasers, rulers, folders, scissors, glue sticks, spiral notebooks and loose leaf paper.

The Salvation Army, established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Approximately 25 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a range of social services: food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter for the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children. Eighty-two cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army are used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (HumanNeedsIndex.org). For more information, visit www.salvationarmyphoenix.org.