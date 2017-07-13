Puro Fire in mop-up stage

The Puro Fire, which was started by a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon, July 12, burned about 188 acres southeast of Paulden was in the mop-up phase by Thursday.

Arizona Division of Forestry and Fire Management spokeswoman Tiffany Davila said the fire should be fully contained by Friday.

“There are no values at risk, and when the fire was initially called in, it showed signs of low to moderate spread,” she said.

Davila added that the fire was not very active and that most firefighters were slated to eb released by Thursday afternoon.