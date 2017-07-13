Now Showing: Week of July 14

(NEW) WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES – In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, thematic elements, and some disturbing images. Action & Adventure, Drama

(NEW) THE BIG SICK – Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, THE BIG SICK tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Kazan) after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) who he's never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart. “The Big Sick” is directed by Michael Showalter (“Hello My Name Is Doris”) and producer by Judd Apatow (“Trainwreck,” “This Is 40”) and Barry Mendel (“Trainwreck,” “The Royal Tenenbaums”). Rated R for language including some sexual references. Comedy, Romance

(NEW) PARIS CAN WAIT – When her director husband is occupied with work in Paris, an American woman takes a jaunt with his business associate, a charming Gallic rogue who is happy to squire her on a tour of some of the finest meals in Provence. The first feature directed by Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis and director of the "Apocalypse Now" documentary "Hearts of Darkness.” Rated PG (for thematic elements, smoking and some language. Comedy, Romance

(NEW) WISH UPON – In the latest horror thriller from the director of “Annabelle,” 17-year-old Clare Shannon (Joey King) is barely surviving the hell that is high school, along with her friends Meredith (Sydney Park) and June (Shannon Purser). So when her dad (Ryan Phillippe) gifts her an old music box with an inscription that promises to grant the owner's wishes, she thinks there is nothing to lose. Clare makes her first wish and, to her surprise, it comes true. Before long, she finally has it all: money, popularity and her dream boy. Everything seems perfect -- until the people closest to her begin dying in gruesome and twisted ways. Now, with blood on her hands, Clare has to get rid of the box, before it costs her and everyone she loves the ultimate price. Be careful what you wish for. Broad Green Pictures' “Wish Upon” is directed by John R. Leonetti (“Annabelle”) and produced by Sherryl Clark (“Cloverfield). Rated PG-13 for violent and disturbing images, thematic elements and language. Horror

Also showing:

BABY DRIVER – A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. Rated R for violence and language throughout. Action & Adventure, Comedy, Drama

THE BEGUILED – "The Beguiled" is an atmospheric thriller from acclaimed writer/director Sofia Coppola. The story unfolds during the Civil War, at a Southern girls' boarding school. Its sheltered young women take in an injured enemy soldier. As they provide refuge and tend to his wounds, the house is taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries, and taboos are broken in an unexpected turn of events. Rated R for some sexuality. Drama

CARS 3 – Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that No. 95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage! Rated G. Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

DESPICABLE ME 3 – Illumination continues the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes and the Minions in “Despicable Me 3.” Directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon and written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, the animated film features the voices of Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig, as well as Tony and Grammy Award winner Trey Parker, the co-creator of “South Park” and the Broadway smash “The Book of Mormon.” Parker voices the role of villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who's grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the '80s, and proves to be Gru's most formidable nemesis to date. Rated PG for action and rude humor. Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

THE HERO – Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is an aging Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends his days reliving old glories and smoking too much weed with his former-co-star-turned-dealer, Jeremy (Nick Offerman), until a surprise cancer diagnosis brings his priorities into sharp focus. He soon strikes up an exciting, contentious relationship with stand-up comic Charlotte (Laura Prepon), and he attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Lucy (Krysten Ritter), all while searching for one final role to cement his legacy. Rated R for drug use, language. Drama

THE HOUSE – Andrew J. Cohen directs this romp about a mother and father (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) who blow their daughter's college fund and start an illegal casino in their basement to recoup the losses. Rated R for language throughout, sexual references, drug use, some violence and brief nudity. Comedy

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING – A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine -- distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man -- but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened. Rated: PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT – The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours. Rated: PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of sci-fi action, language and some innuendo. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

WONDER WOMAN – An Amazon princess (Gal Gadot) finds her idyllic life on an island occupied only by female warriors interrupted when a pilot (Chris Pine) crash-lands nearby. After rescuing him, she learns that World War I is engulfing the planet, and vows to use her superpowers to restore peace. Directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster). Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive content. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy