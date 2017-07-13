Man dies from bee stings in Yavapai County

A man was killed by bee stings Tuesday, July 11, when he apparently disturbed a beehive and was attacked while operating a backhoe, said Dwight D’Evelyn, Sheriff’s spokesman.

About 1 p.m., the man, who had been doing road clearing work in the 17000 block of South Date Creek Road between Hillside and Congress, was found on the ground next to the backhoe, covered with bees.

Firefighters were forced to spray him with foam to kill the bees still going after him before they could examine him.

The county Medical Examiner will do an investigation to determine the cause of death.

D’Evelyn said his identity was being withheld until his family can be notified.