‘Language of Memory & Maps of Imagination’ opens at YC art gallery

Art lovers and those eager to stretch their imagination, at no cost, are invited to attend the Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery opening on Saturday, July 15, of a show titled “Language of Memory & Maps of the Imagination.”

Artists Shelley Heffler and Diane Silver are offering an unusual exhibition that builds on their individual expertise to offer a glimpse into both the physical universe and the viewer’s own inner world.

“Come journey into pre-existing language throughout the topography of time and space within the universe created by artist Shelley Heffler,” said a gallery release about the event that will continue through Aug. 12.

The release notes that Heffler’s “visual codes of abstractions” combine with Silver’s “spontaneous and intuitive marks exposing, erasing and bringing back into focus the elements of balance and disorder inhabiting our inner worlds.”

Art Gallery Manager Christine Sutherland described the show as a “timeless exhibit featuring two distinctive and accomplished artist displaying thought provoking, playful and refreshing two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork.”

The opening reception and artist talk is scheduled for Friday, July 28, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event, which will include hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and music from local musicians, is also free to the public.

The artists will speak at 6 p.m. to those attending and will share information into the inspiration and preparation for the concepts they portray through their artwork. This session will also be a time to answer viewers’ questions about the work.

For more information about this event, or the gallery located at 1100 E. Sheldon St., call 928-776-2031 or visit the website: www.yc.edu/artgallery