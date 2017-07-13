KornUkopia Calendar: July 14-23

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Friday, July 14

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “Arizona Kicks on Route 66,” 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Arizona’s Hip Historian, Marshall Shore, will share the magic and history of Route 66 with the audience. Free; no registration required. 928-759-3040.

Friday night free movies, 6:30 p.m., Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road. Our play list includes newer movies like God's Not Dead and some of the golden oldies like Ben Hur.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Saturday, July 15

Annual Master Gardener Plant and Yard Sale, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 840 Rodeo Dr. (Rodeo Grounds). Cash only. No pets please. Natives, perennials, herbs, houseplants, garden stuff, tools, pots and books. Tool and knife sharpening. Gardening advice. Entertainment.

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

MSCO Spiritual Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St, Suite 100. Enjoy a day of healing and intuition with the members of MSCO. Spiritual readings, mediumship, and several modalities of energy work, even yoga moves for those who have places needing to be stretched and strengthened, plus much more. Come and have some fun! Cost: per Practitioner.

Free tattoo day, noon to 10 p.m., Leap of Faith Tattoo and Body Piercing, 506 W. Gurley St. This year’s theme is "Christmas in July" benefiting Discovery Gardens Preschool. This is an annual event that has been held for the past 17 years. Visit Leap of Faith Tattoo on Facebook for more information.

South of Winslow, an Eagles Tribute Band, in concert: “A Night with the Eagles,” hosted by the Yavapai County Republican Committee; 5 to 8 p.m. at StoneRidge Golf Club, 1601 Bluff Top Drive, Prescott Valley. Bring a chair or a blanket for an evening of BBQ and music. Tickets must be purchased in advance at yavgop.org or 928-776-4500.

Free Blues and Classic Rock Concert by Front Page Blues Band, 6 to 9 p.m., Prescott Valley Civic Center Theater on the Green, 7501 E. Civic Circle. Free.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, July 16

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 2 p.m. Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 2 p.m., 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Howlin’ at the Highlands Concert Series, 5 to 7:30 p.m., presented by the Prescott Jazz Summit and the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. Performances by Dennis Rowland, vocals; Jazz Summit All-Star Combo – Mike Vax, trumpet; Tony Vacca, saxophone & flute; Joel Robin, piano; Selwyn Reams, bass; and Cleve Huff, drums. www.prescottjazz.com or call Kristy at 928-277-1576 or 484-588-0066. Tickets are also available at the Highlands Center Gift Shop and will be on sale at the concert as well.

Monday, July 17

Workshop/Discussion Group, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mountain Spirit Co-op, Room 104C, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100. Come join Shira for a fascinating, inspirational and challenging workshop based on the New York Times No. 1 Bestselling book “Conversations with God” by Neale Donald Walsch. Cost: $10 per session. Contact: Shira 928-237-5339. RSVP at MSCO or call 928-445-8545.

Tuesday, July 18

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring Larry Cantor. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Wednesday, July 19

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

Territorial Talent Series: Tony Balbinot of the Cadillac Angels, 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Rock with a country soul. Library hosts local talent every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. Presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library. 928-777-1526.

Thursday, July 20

Reiki, noon to 5 p.m., Mountain Spirit Co-op, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100. Reiki being offered by Yvonne Inman. Cost: Each is for donation of the building fund. Call for appointment or drop in. Contact Yvonne at 928-460-2124.

Central Arizona Concert Band, 7 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m. Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Friday, July 21

Escape the Room, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, children’s program room. Work as a team to solve puzzles and escape the room before your time is up. New session starts on the hour. Must be at least 12. Registration is required and will open on July 1. Call Shelbie, 928-759-3038, or Jenny, 928-759-6188.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Wally Park and Associates play on the steel drum, accompanied by bass and drums. Bruce or Suzanne, 928-778-6965.

Bat Blitz, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Tuzigoot National Monument, Clarkdale. Learn about the mysteries and misconceptions surrounding the only flying mammal in the world. Ranger talk and ranger-led bat walks on Tavasci Marsh overlook trail (starting at 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m.) Wear closed-toe shoes and bring flashlights. 928-634-5564; nps.gov/tuzi.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Saturday, July 22

The Art of Brewing Your Own Kombucha workshop, 9 a.m., explores the whys, hows and benefits of this ancient elixir. A starter kit ($25 value), step-by-step instructions and recipes are included. $30 pre-registration required by July 15. Call 928-445-4565 or visit 219 W. Gurley St., Prescott, or online at nectarapothecary.com/product/art-of-brewing-your-own-kombucha.

Mile High Mystics Spiritual and Healing Arts Summer Sizzler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. Readers, chair massage, body work, vendors, energy healing, aura photography, some free lectures throughout the day. Free admission; charges for various services. Portion of proceeds donated to YRMC Family Resource Center. Nancy, 928-443-5325. Milehighmystics.com

Gardening Talks: Herbs 101, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn how to grow, harvest, preserve and use herbs in recipes with Yavapai Master Gardener Jackie Rozzo. 928-777-1526.

Corrie Sachs – “A tribute to Reba!” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Sachs is the top Reba McEntire tribute artist and impersonator in Las Vegas, and stars in the award-winning production show “Country Superstars Tribute Show” at Bally’s Hotel & Casino. 928-777-1370 or prescottelkstheater.com.

The Recollective (three from Ireland and one from Scotland) in their second tour of the USA, 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Door opens at 6:30 with opening performer, Deirdre Rogers. Tickets at the door only. www.therecollective.ie.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, July 23

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.