Hyde Fire small, being managed, not extinguished near Camp Wood

The Hyde Fire, at 45 acres, is burning about 30 miles northwest of Prescott and is being managed, rather than being put out, said Debbie Maneely, spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service.

Lightning started the fire on Monday, July 10, around 3 p.m.

Firefighters on Thursday morning found the fire still burning with low intensity.

Rain on Thursday afternoon kept it small.

Maneely said, “The location of the Hyde Fire and the time of year are ideal to see desired and beneficial results in restoring the ecosystem in the area. Unlike fires earlier this summer during our hottest and driest periods and immediately adjacent to communities, the Hyde Fire is remote and resulted from a lightning strike at a time when intermittent rains have occurred and are likely to continue.”

Firefighters will apply their skills to manipulate the fire’s behavior and perimeter in a way to mimic the historic patterns and to reduce the likelihood of unwanted effects, Maneely said.



“The firefighters on the Hyde Fire would like to make clear to the public and our partners, that they are not ‘letting it burn.’ A popular misbelief over the years, is that managers simply let lightning fires burn,” Maneely said. “This couldn’t be further from the truth. Fire managers and natural resource specialists plan for lightning fires well ahead of the season every year by assessing conditions; reviewing policy; and discussing values at risk both natural values and human values.”

The Forest Service does not expect to commit significant resources to this fire, but, Maneely added, “the fire will always be staffed and monitored until it is declared ‘out.’”