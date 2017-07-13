Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
‘Connected Mentoring’ workshop open to community

Focus is on effective ways to work with, inspire and influence teens

Boys to Men Mentoring Network’s “Connected Mentoring” workshop will be July 22 and 23. Community members may sign up for one or both days.

  • Originally Published: July 13, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • The Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Central Arizona presents “Connected Mentoring,” a workshop for the whole community, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Chapel Rock Conference Center, 1131 Country Club Drive, Prescott.

    Do you want to:

    • Be able to communicate better as a parent, mentor or teacher?

    • Experience less burnout or stress about parenting or teaching?

    • Be a better role model for teen boys and girls?

    • This original workshop can help. It’s interactive, fast-paced and focused on the topics, approaches and knowledge the network has found most effective in working with, inspiring and influencing teens.

    Topics will include:

    • Using the Listen/Accept/Encourage model

    • Active listening practice

    • Multicultural Awareness

    • Trauma and its Effects on Teens

    • Promoting Teen Resilience and Healthy Coping Strategies

    Cost of $50 includes lunch. The workshop is free for Boys to Men mentors and WEB staff.

    The workshop continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Day 2 focuses on the tools and techniques specific for adults facilitating groups of teens in schools, youth groups, etc. A community member may sign up for one or both days.

    Space is limited. RSVP to Charles, Charles@Boystomenaz.org or 928-499-0522 (texts OK), to reserve a spot.

    For more information, visit https://goo.gl/4jJfMd.

