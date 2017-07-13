‘Connected Mentoring’ workshop open to community

The Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Central Arizona presents “Connected Mentoring,” a workshop for the whole community, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Chapel Rock Conference Center, 1131 Country Club Drive, Prescott.

Do you want to:

• Be able to communicate better as a parent, mentor or teacher?

• Experience less burnout or stress about parenting or teaching?



• Be a better role model for teen boys and girls?

• This original workshop can help. It’s interactive, fast-paced and focused on the topics, approaches and knowledge the network has found most effective in working with, inspiring and influencing teens.

Topics will include:

• Using the Listen/Accept/Encourage model

• Active listening practice

• Multicultural Awareness

• Trauma and its Effects on Teens

• Promoting Teen Resilience and Healthy Coping Strategies

Cost of $50 includes lunch. The workshop is free for Boys to Men mentors and WEB staff.

The workshop continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Day 2 focuses on the tools and techniques specific for adults facilitating groups of teens in schools, youth groups, etc. A community member may sign up for one or both days.



Space is limited. RSVP to Charles, Charles@Boystomenaz.org or 928-499-0522 (texts OK), to reserve a spot.

For more information, visit https://goo.gl/4jJfMd.